Sarbananda Sonowal highlights initiatives taken by PM on Sagarmala Projects

Shri Sonowal inaugurated  projects with an investment of Rs. 55 Crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:49 IST
The  Minister visited Port through launch drive accompanied by the Chairman and Senior officials of the Port.  Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal has emphasized the importance of PM Gati Shakti for removal of all bottlenecks and timely completion of Projects as it aims at linking all the organisations like Road, Railways among others. Inaugurating the Mobile Container Scanner facility and Sagarmala convention hall at Visakhapatnam Port (VPT) today he said in today's competitive world the best out of the best will succeed. Shri Sonowal highlighted the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister on Sagarmala Projects. He said, most proposals submitted by Andhra Pradesh were sanctioned and Government is always ready to render any assistance for the development of the State.

Shri Sonowal inaugurated projects with an investment of Rs. 55 Crore. He Inaugurated the Mobile Container Scanner set up by the Port to scan the containers for radioactive materials at an estimated cost of Rs.30 Crore and Sagarmala Convention Hall at Salagramapuram at an estimated cost of Rs.25 Crore for the welfare of the employees of the Port in the presence of Sri K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman, VPT and Sri Durgesh Dubey ,Deputy Chairman.

The Minister visited Port through launch drive accompanied by the Chairman and Senior officials of the Port. During the launch trip, various initiatives taken by Port were discussed. Shri Sonowal also planted a tree as a part of encouraging green initiatives. During this financial year, VPT has spent an amount of Rs. 4 Crore for 4.5 lakhs of avenue plantation, apart from various other green initiatives.

(With Inputs from PIB)

