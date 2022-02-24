Bottler Coca-Cola HBC shuts Ukraine plant

Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC has closed its plant in Ukraine and asked staff in the country to remain at home following Russia's invasion of its former Soviet neighbor, a spokesperson told Reuters via email.

"We will keep this under review over the coming days," the company spokesperson said.

The company, one of Coca-Cola's many bottlers worldwide, also counts Russia among its largest markets.

