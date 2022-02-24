NH projects in Madhya Pradesh to provide easy transport facility to pilgrims and tourists

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today laid foundation stones for 11 National Highways projects with total length of 534 km worth Rs 5722 crore in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Union Minister of State Gen V.K. Singh, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Chouhan and Former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior BJP leader Smt. Sumitra Mahajan.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said these projects will provide easy transport facility to the pilgrims and tourists. He said better connectivity will be available from agricultural markets adjoining Ujjain. The Minister said Ujjain-Dewas Industrial Corridor will develop and new opportunities for employment generation will be created. Shri Gadkari said along with this, the entire Malwa-Nimar region will be developed, border areas will be developed as storage centres and time, fuel will be saved and travel will also be safe.

The Minister said government is taking continuous steps to build next generation infrastructure with a commitment to ensure smooth connectivity, faster development, better security and prosperity for all .

(With Inputs from PIB)