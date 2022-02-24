DHARA to commence on 25th February with ‘Mathematics in India’

Ministry of Culture has announced 'DHARA, an Ode to Indian Knowledge System' as a part of the Science Week Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate being held from 22nd to 28th February 2022. Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate, a festival of Science, is being organised to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. DHARA comprises a series of lecture demonstrations by eminent scholars across the world to revisit our history and celebrate the achievements of India and the contribution of great scholars, mathematicians, scientists, and leaders to its heritage. DHARA will commence on 25th February with 'Mathematics in India', which will focus on India's contribution to Mathematics through the ages.

The inaugural session will begin with an introduction to the audience, followed by address from the Chief Guest and speech by the keynote speaker Mr. Manjul Bhargava. There will be a total of four informative sessions namely Ancient Period (Zero & Decimal Place Value System, Geometry in Sulbasutras, Combinatorics in Piṅgala's Chandas-sastra), Classical Period (Landmarks in Indian Algebra, Trigonometry in India, Indeterminate Equations in Indian Algebra), Contributions of Kerala School (Madhava's Infinite Series for π (C), Calculus of Trigonometric Functions), and Valedictory session (Pioneering Historians of Indian Mathematics).

Mathematics in India has a very rich, long, and hallowed history. Starting from the most elementary thing in mathematics namely the representation of numbers, through the way of expressing recursive relations, to arriving at the solutions of indeterminate equations, to the development of sophisticated techniques in handling the infinite and the infinitesimals, Indian mathematicians have made remarkable contributions.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence. It will continue till 15th August 2023.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated throughout the country and across the world with participation from all Ministries, States, Union Territories and our counterparts abroad. The celebration takes place in the form of events which are organized of the principle of 'whole of government' (collaboration among different Government bodies) and ensure maximum 'janbhagidari' (participation from the public).

(With Inputs from PIB)