Left Menu

Assam CM tells officials to make info centre in Delhi 'vibrant' to spread reach

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed officials to develop the state Information Centre in the national capital into a 'Vibrant centre' to take the message of state government across the nation.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:46 IST
Assam CM tells officials to make info centre in Delhi 'vibrant' to spread reach
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed officials to develop the state Information Centre in the national capital into a 'Vibrant centre' to take the message of state government across the nation. "Develop a 'vibrant' centre in New Delhi. Engage with journalists of national media houses, call them to tour the state, to give them exposure of the development work being done by the Assam government," said Sarma.

"The message of the state government on the development initiative should reach across the nation," said Sarma Sarma made the following comments in a meeting he chaired, in presence of Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, with the officials of the said department in Guwahati.

CM directed the officials to develop the centre jointly with Tourism & Cultural Affairs department. He also directed officials to bring out a monthly digital newsletter from April to highlight the development activities of the Assam government and share it with people across the country and abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022