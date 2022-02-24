UK will try to mitigate energy price rises after Ukraine invasion - PM's spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:59 IST
The British government will try to mitigate a rise in gas and oil prices after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
"The prime minister has highlighted that one of the risks of Putin's actions was that there could be a spike in gas and oil prices and that seems to be playing out, and we will do everything we can to mitigate that and to help the people of this country," the spokesman said.
