Ukraine says Trypilska power station operating as normal after explosion
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:40 IST
Ukraine's energy ministry said an explosion had occurred at the Trypilska power station not far from the capital city, Kyiv, but that it was continuing to operate.
The ministry said unidentified tanks and troops were standing by a dam at Kakhovka hydroelectric station in the south of the country.
