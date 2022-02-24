Left Menu

Tough sanctions will aim to reopen path to diplomacy with Russia - German minister

Robert Habeck said the measures would be designed to hurt Russia badly and minimise the pain to Germany, but he warned that it would be impossible to spare the German economy entirely. "The impact of this package will have consequences, and thus contribute to opening or reopening the chances for diplomacy," he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:51 IST
Tough sanctions will aim to reopen path to diplomacy with Russia - German minister
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (Robert Habeck)
  • Country:
  • Germany

The sanctions with which the West will hit Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine will decouple Russia from industrial development and damage its financial markets but are designed to open a way back to diplomacy, Germany's economy minister said. Robert Habeck said the measures would be designed to hurt Russia badly and minimise the pain to Germany, but he warned that it would be impossible to spare the German economy entirely.

"The impact of this package will have consequences, and thus contribute to opening or reopening the chances for diplomacy," he said. Germany's energy supplies were secure and a gas reserve would be built up ahead of next winter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022