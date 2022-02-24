Tough sanctions will aim to reopen path to diplomacy with Russia - German minister

The sanctions with which the West will hit Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine will decouple Russia from industrial development and damage its financial markets but are designed to open a way back to diplomacy, Germany's economy minister said. Robert Habeck said the measures would be designed to hurt Russia badly and minimise the pain to Germany, but he warned that it would be impossible to spare the German economy entirely.

"The impact of this package will have consequences, and thus contribute to opening or reopening the chances for diplomacy," he said. Germany's energy supplies were secure and a gas reserve would be built up ahead of next winter, he added.

