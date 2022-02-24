Rosatom's application to buy stake in German reprocessing plant withdrawn - German minister
An application by Russian state nuclear power company Rosatom for permission to buy a stake in a nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Lingen in Germany has been withdrawn, German Energy Minister Robert Habeck said.
"The application has been withdrawn," Habeck told a news conference on Thursday.
