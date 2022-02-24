After row over Tipu's name, BMC panel clears proposal to rename park for Rani Laxmibai

A committee of the Shiv Sena-controlled Mumbai civic body has decided to name a playground in suburban Malad after Rani Laxmibai, nearly a month after controversy erupted about it being allegedly named for Tipu Sultan.

The playground, located in Malwani area, was inaugurated by Maharashtra minister and local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh on January 26, with a board displaying the name of the controversial ruler of the erstwhile Mysore state. Workers of the BJP and some right-wing organizations had staged a huge protest, claiming that Tipu Sultan had persecuted Hindus and his name was not acceptable for a public facility.

As per the proposal recently cleared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Market and Garden committee, Sena corporators including mayor Kishori Pednekar and deputy mayor Suhas Wadkar had demanded that the park be named for the Queen of Jhansi who fought against the British in 1857.

The proposal will now be tabled before the general body of the BMC for final approval, officials said.

Shiv Sena, now in alliance with the Congress and NCP in the state, had found itself in a tough spot over the issue.

Minister and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had claimed that the BMC had not cleared any proposal to name the park after Tipu Sultan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)