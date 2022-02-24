Leave stray cattle at Adityanath's residence: Bhupesh Baghel to UP farmers

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the stray cattle menace and asked farmers to leave them at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

The Chattisgarh chief minister visited the Gorakhnath temple here before canvassing for Congress candidate of Gorakhpur (rural) seat Devendra Nishad.

Addressing a poll meeting at Senduli Benduli, he said, ''The prices of clothes, shoes, petrol, diesel, LPG and other things of daily use are sky high and people are in trouble because the Congress has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for the last 32 years.'' ''Farmers, women and youth are not able to share their problems with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,'' Baghel said. He said stray cattle were destroying crops and farmers have to brave rain, heat and cold to keep a watch on their fields.

''Leave the stray cattle at the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,'' the Congress told the people.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister also sought to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the stray cattle issue.

''Apart from religion and caste, the prime minister has also started speaking on the issue and has now promised that after March 10 a policy on stray animals will be made. We made a policy for stray animals in Chhattisgarh long ago,'' he said.

''Our government purchased dung from cattle for Rs 36 crore and also made most of the payment,'' Bhaghel said.

He also spoke on minimum support price for crops and promised that a Chattisgarh-like policy on MSP and status of agriculture to fisheries will be provided in Uttar Pradesh if the Congress forms government in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)