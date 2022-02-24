FACTBOX-Companies with exposure to Russia

International companies with exposure to Russia are bracing for a wave of tighter sanctions from Western countries after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Here's a list of some of the companies, by region:

EUROPEAN COMPANIES: BASF

The German chemicals maker co-owns Wintershall Dea - one of the financial backers of the suspended Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - with Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne investor group. It says it generates 1% of group sales from Russia. BP

The British oil major is the largest foreign investor in Russia with a 19.75% stake in the country's national oil company Rosneft. It also holds stakes in several other oil and gas projects in Russia. COCA-COLA HBC

The London-listed company bottles Coke for Russia, Ukraine and much of Central, Eastern Europe. It counts Russia among its largest markets and employs 7,000 people there. DANONE

The French yoghurt maker controls Russian dairy brand Prostokvanhino and gets 6% of total sales from the country. ENGIE

The French gas utility is one of five co-financiers of Gazprom's Nord Stream 2. EQUINOR

The Norwegian company has minority stakes in three Russian oilfields. GENERALI

Italy's biggest insurer has a minority stake in Russian insurer Ingosstrakh. HEIDELBERGCEMENT

The German company has three plants in Russia which it says don't export outside the country. METRO

The German retailer employs about 10,000 people in Russia where it serves some 2.5 million customers. NESTE

The Finnish refiner relies on Russia for two-thirds of its oil needs though it says a significant part of its crude oil purchases are made on spot markets "one load at a time, and therefore we are able to react flexibly to changes in the markets". NESTLE

The Swiss consumer goods giant had six factories in Russia as of 2020, including plants making confectionary and drinks, according to its website. Its 2020 sales from Russia were worth about $1.7 billion. NOKIAN TYRES

The Finnish company has a plant and a large tyre warehouse in Russia. RENAULT

The French carmaker has a 69% stake in Russian joint venture Avtovaz which is behind the Lada car brand and sells more than 90% of its car production locally. ROLLS-ROYCE

The aero-engine maker says Russia contributes less than 2% of total revenue, but 20% of its titanium - used to make engine parts and landing gear for long-haul jetliners - is from the country. SAFRAN

Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA is the French jet engine maker's largest single supplier of titanium though the French company says Russia supplies less than half its requirements. SHELL

The Anglo-Dutch oil company owns 27.5% of the Sakhali-2 liquefied natural gas project, which has an annual capacity of 10.9 million tonnes and is operated by Gazprom . It's also one of the five co-financiers of Nord Stream 2. TOTALENERGIES

The French oil major is one of the biggest investors in Russia with a 19.4% stake in Russia's Novatek, a 20% interest in the Yamal LNG joint venture, 21.6% of Arctic LNG 2, a 20% stake in the onsHhore Kharyaga oil field and various holdings in the country's renewables, refining and chemicals sectors, according to its website. UNIPER

The German utility has a $1 billion exposure to Nord Stream 2, along with five power plants in Russia with a combined capacity of 11.2 gigawatts, providing about 5% of Russia's total energy needs. It also imports Russian natural gas to Europe. ASIAN COMPANIES:

JAPAN TOBACCO The company employs about 4,000 people at its Russian plants, and its tax payments in 2020 accounted for 1.4% of the Russian Federation state budget, the company said on its website. The former tobacco monopoly relies on the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia and Belarus, for about a fifth of its profits.

MARUBENI CORP The Japanese trading house has four offices in Russia, where it sells tyres for mining equipment and manages a health check-up centre.

MITSUBISHI CORP The company distributes Mitsubishi Motor vehicles through some 141 dealerships in Russia and has a stake in Sakhalin II gas and oil development project that supplies Japan with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and trades coal, aluminium, nickel, coal, methanol, plastics and other material. It also supplies power plant equipment and other machinery to Russia.

SBI HOLDINGS SBI Bank, established almost three decades ago, offers corporate services and loans to Japanese companies expanding operations in Russia.

TOYOTA The company's plant in Saint Petersburg, Russia, makes Camry and RAV4 vehicles, and it has a sales office in Moscow. It has about 2,600 staff, including 26 Japanese nationals, at those locations.

