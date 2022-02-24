Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh found at Jaipur airport
Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh with a 99.90 percent purity was found at Jaipur International Airport on Thursday.
According to the Customs Department, the gold biscuits were found under a passenger seat cushion of an Air India flight arriving from Dubai during a routine rummaging done by customs officials.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
