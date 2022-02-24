Left Menu

Finnish government unsure about nuclear plant with Russia, minister says

A consortium of Finnish utilities and a subsidiary of Russian state company Rosatom have been planning a nuclear plant in the cape of Hanhikivi since the Finnish parliament approved the project in 2014. Asked if Finland should withdraw from the project, Lintila said the government could not decide on that as it is a private business project but he said he would unlikely be able to propose the granting of a construction permit.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine could end a joint Finnish-Russian nuclear plant project on the northwest coast of Finland, Economic Affairs Minister Mika Lintila said in parliament on Thursday. A consortium of Finnish utilities and a subsidiary of Russian state company Rosatom have been planning a nuclear plant in the cape of Hanhikivi since the Finnish parliament approved the project in 2014.

Asked if Finland should withdraw from the project, Lintila said the government could not decide on that as it is a private business project but he said he would unlikely be able to propose the granting of a construction permit. "I have to say as the rapporteur, as the permit authority, that I do not see that I could propose that to the government."

Hanhikivi would be Finland's sixth nuclear plant after the much delayed Olkiluoto 3 is connected to the national power grid later this year as the first reactor to be started up in Europe in almost 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

