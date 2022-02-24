Left Menu

Hyderabad Police launch campaign to sensitize youth against drug use

Telangana Minister of Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav launched an anti-drug awareness campaign conducted by Hyderabad City's North Zone Police in Begumpet's Classic Gardens on Thursday.

Updated: 24-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:40 IST
Telangana Minister of Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav launched an anti-drug awareness campaign conducted by Hyderabad City's North Zone Police in Begumpet's Classic Gardens on Thursday. Speaking at the occasion Srinivas Yadav said, "There is a drastic change in culture and lifestyle. Prevention of substance abuse must be a part of the academic curriculum to mitigate the growing problem of addiction. Generating awareness among people and proper recreation are other important factors to prevent substance abuse."

The minister also quoted the significant arrests made by Hyderabad Police recently and further appealed to the public to tip off police on any information of drugs. "The idea behind the initiative is to sensitize youth against the use of drugs and to engage them in the campaign," he said. City Police Commissioner, CV Anand while speaking at the awareness campaign addresses the issue of prevention of substance abuse from various perspectives. "We are going with a multi-pronged strategy to counter drugs menace. We are conducting awareness programs through various platforms and also take up strict enforcement through the H-NEW wing, a first of its kind, in the state. We have identified hotspots and actively intervening these hotspots", said Anand.

He further added, "Many youngsters often opt for instant gratification through drugs and peer pressure is the main reason behind this. Once you choose drugs you leave your career, family and all the good things behind. All the youngsters should spread 'Say No to drugs' message in their communities", Anand concluded. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police pledged the youth to play an active role in fighting against drug abuse. (ANI)

