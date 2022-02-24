ADG BSF visits IB, LoC in J&K, reviews security situation, area domination

BSF Additional Director General (Western Command) P V Rama Sastry visited forward areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation and the area domination-cum-deployment of troops, officials said.

The ADG visited Jammu frontier for a three-day visit beginning Tuesday and during the period, he visited areas of responsibility (AOR) of troops along the IB and the LoC, they said. He was welcomed by BSF IG (Jammu frontier) D K Boora and other officers and was given an impressive guard of honour. Sastry reviewed BSF's overall deployment and domination plan on LC area and held discussion with commanders of the sector and the battalions on ground and reviewed the security situation, they said.

Boora gave a detailed presentation to the ADG covering all critical aspects of border security and domination on the IB and the LoC, they said.

The IG described the general security scenario covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination on the Jammu IB. He also informed Sastry about the threats being faced by the BSF, ranging from tunnelling and cross-border smuggling by Pakistan-based elements. A special emphasis was laid on the threat posed by the drones from Pakistan abetting smuggling of weapons and narcotics to the Indian territory, they said. The ADG was made aware of the challenges faced by BSF troops due to rainy season, foggy weather and high-altitude.

Boora highlighted the recent achievements of BSF Jammu like seizure of narcotics on the border, neutralising intruders from the neighbouring country and detection of tunnels along the border. Sastry visited LoC areas of Sunderbani Sector in Rajouri district accompanied by the IG and took stock of the situation, they said.

During his visit to the Jammu IB, he visited Makwal, R S Pura, Samba and Kathua border areas where he was briefed by sector commanders and battalion commandants. The ADG visited BoPs and interacted with the officers and men deployed there. He reviewed the border domination plan and held discussions with the battalion commandants. The ADG also held a meeting with farmers in R S Pura area and exhorted them to practice agriculture clear of BSF fencing.

He also patiently heard their concerns and assured of all possible assistance from the BSF. Sastry also interacted with the jawans and praised them for their dedication and professionalism.

