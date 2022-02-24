Good news for tourists: Toy train ride in Darjeeling to become more affordable from March

Left Menu

The journey through the spectacular mountains of the Himalayas will become more affordable from March as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has reduced the fare of the world-famous 'Toy Train' service.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:47 IST
The journey through the spectacular mountains of the Himalayas will become more affordable from March as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has reduced the fare of the world-famous 'Toy Train' service. The DHR authorities have reduced the fare of the queen of hills Darjeeling's toy train service by up to Rs 200. The authorities took the initiative to attract more tourists.

Notably, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sanjay Chilvarwar, ADRM, Katihar Division, Northeast Frontier Railway, said that all the fares of the toy train have been drastically reduced. It was told that the chair car fare in the train from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling was Rs 1,600 earlier, now it has been reduced to Rs 1,400. The air-conditioned first-class fare was earlier Rs 1,720, now it has been reduced to Rs 1,500. Similarly, fares have also been cut for Joy ride services of the toy train running between Darjeeling-Ghoom-Darjeeling.

The fare of Toy Train with Vistadome Coach with Joy Ride Steam Engine, which was earlier Rs 1,600, has now been reduced to Rs 1,500. DHR administration said that the newly revised fare will be implemented from March 1. Chilvarwar also said that in order to further increase the popularity of the toy train, the DHR will organize a summer festival from March 1 to March 31. The festival will be organized at Siliguri Junction and Kurseong and Darjeeling DHR stations in the Darjeeling Hills region. Cultural programs will be organized under this festival.

The DHR authorities are going to include one AC Vistadom coach from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling. In Darjeeling to Ghoom section, all the coaches will be replaced with vistadom coaches instead of normal coaches. (ANI)

