Eni manager Ferlenghi resigns from Russia's Federal Grid- sources

Ernesto Ferlenghi, the head of Russia and Central Asia Market Development for Italian energy group Eni, has resigned from the board of Russia's state-controlled Federal Grid Company, Eni sources said on Thursday.

Ferlenghi, who is also head of Italian employer association Confindustria in Russia, stepped down on Thursday, one of the sources said.

Ferlenghi did not reply to messages or phone calls seeking comment.

