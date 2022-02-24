Left Menu

Assam rifles rescue 14 injured in road accident in Nagaland

Kohima Battalion of Assam Rifles has rescued 14 people injured in a road accident in Nagaland. One person died in the accident.

ANI | Phek (Nagaland) | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:05 IST
Assam rifles rescue 14 injured in road accident in Nagaland
Rescue operation by Assam Rifles in Nagaland. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kohima Battalion of Assam Rifles has rescued 14 people injured in a road accident in Nagaland. One person died in the accident. Workers of the National Power System located at North Kikruma had met with a road accident on February 22.

The troops of Assam Rifles rushed to the site and administered first aid on the spot to the injured. All the injured were then taken to the camp location at Chakabama for further medical assistance. Assam Rifles said in a release that the villagers expressed their gratitude to personnel for undertaking a prompt rescue operation. The Assam Rifles also thanked the villagers of North Kikruma Village for giving Assam Rifles timely information about the mishap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022