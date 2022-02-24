Micro ATM machines to be installed to facilitate rural residents in Haryana

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the state government will install 'Micro ATM' machines in about 9,500 depots of the state, so that people of rural areas can deposit and withdraw money.

The deputy CM was presiding over the meeting with the officers of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department here, according to an official statement.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, said it is the endeavour of the state government to make such arrangements in the state so that the poor people taking ration through the ration depot can avail the benefit of new system.

''By making the payment of the ration through the micro ATM machine itself, one can also withdraw and deposit money,'' he said.

He said that in the first phase, 'Micro ATM' machines will be installed at the depots in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal and Panchkula as a pilot project, so that apart from the ration card holders, other people from nearby areas would also be able to withdraw and deposit money.

Chautala said that the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has about 9,500 depots in the state through which ration is provided to BPL families at affordable rates.

Several policies have been implemented for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society and equitable development of every area of the state is being undertaken, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)