Gadkari lays foundation stones of 11 NH projects for 'smooth transportation of pilgrims, tourists' in Ujjain

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid foundation stones for 11 National Highways projects with a total length of 534 km worth Rs 5,722 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and said that the projects will provide easy transport facilities to the pilgrims and tourists. Addressing the occasion, Gadkari said, "These projects will provide easy transport facility to the pilgrims and tourists. better connectivity will be available from agricultural markets adjoining Ujjain. Ujjain-Dewas Industrial Corridor will develop and new opportunities for employment generation will be created."

"Along with this, the entire Malwa-Nimar region will be developed, border areas will be developed as storage centres and time, fuel will be saved and travel will also be safe," he added. The Minister highlighted the government's steps to build "next-generation" infrastructure and said that it intends to ensure smooth connectivity for all.

"The government is taking continuous steps to build next-generation infrastructure with a commitment to ensure smooth connectivity, faster development, better security and prosperity for all," he said. (ANI)

