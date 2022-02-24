Ukraine's Naftogaz stops work at production facilities in Luhansk region
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukranian state energy firm Naftogaz said on Thursday it had stopped the work of its production facilities in the Luhansk region near the demarcation line separating government and Russian-backed separatist forces.
Yuriy Vitrenko, the CEO of Naftogaz, said that the company's oil and gas infrastructure facilities were not subject to systematic shelling, but that it had decided to evacuate employees from high-risk facilities.
