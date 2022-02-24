New U.S. sanctions on Russia not expected to severely target energy sector- Politico
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:48 IST
New U.S. sanctions on Russia are not expected to severely target the energy sector, with Russian oil giant Rosneft not likely to be a target of the new sanctions package, Politico reported on Thursday, citing sources. The focus of the sanctions will be on financial institutions, Politico reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday G7 leaders had agreed to move forward on "devastating packages of sanctions" and other economic measures to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. appeals court will not block order barring Biden federal staff vaccine mandate
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ford, Toyota halt some output as U.S., Canada warn on trucker protests
FOREX-Better risk sentiment help antipodeans, but traders wait for U.S. inflation data
U.S.'s Kerry urges Mexico to ensure energy bill does not breach USMCA