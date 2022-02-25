Left Menu

Biden says working to secure global energy supplies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:35 IST
Biden says working to secure global energy supplies
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is working closely with major oil-producing and consuming countries to secure global energy supplies and protect consumers in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

Biden said the United States was working actively with countries around the world to ensure collective releases from their strategic petroleum reserves, and Washington would release additional barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as conditions warranted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022