Biden says working to secure global energy supplies

The United States is working closely with major oil-producing and consuming countries to secure global energy supplies and protect consumers in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

Biden said the United States was working actively with countries around the world to ensure collective releases from their strategic petroleum reserves, and Washington would release additional barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as conditions warranted.

