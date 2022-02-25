Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. * By nightfall, a picture was starting to emerge of fierce fighting across multiple fronts. An adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Heavy exchanges of fire were also taking place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odessa in the south.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a new iron curtain was falling and closing Russia off from the civilised world. "Our national task is to make sure this curtain does not fall across our land."

* U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin's action was about naked aggression. He unveiled harsh new sanctions, imposing measures to impede Russia's ability to do business in the world's major currencies along with sanctions against major banks and state-owned enterprises. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a package of "severe" sanctions against Russia targeting banks, members of Putin's closest circle and the extremely wealthy who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles.

* European Union leaders will implement further sanctions. Moscow would respond with "tit-for-tat" measures, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said. * The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said.

* NATO will reinforce troops on its eastern flank but has no plans to deploy any in Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. * European countries began preparing to receive people fleeing Ukraine.

* Russian police detained more than 1,400 people at anti-war protests in 51 cities on Thursday according to the OVD-INFO protest monitor. * Stock markets tumbled. Russia's rouble hit an all-time low.

* The global finance sector was struggling to respond to the invasion, with share prices suffering heavy falls. * Major buyers of Russian oil were struggling with bank guarantees, according to sources.

QUOTES - "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "We will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."

- "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom," Zelenskiy said. - "Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly... Putin will be a pariah on the international stage," Biden said.

COMING EVENTS * The U.N. Security Council is likely to vote on Friday on a draft resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw, a senior U.S. administration official said.

* NATO will hold an emergency summit on Friday. (Editing by Jon Boyle, John Stonestreet, Hugh Lawson, Alexandra Hudson)

