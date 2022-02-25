Left Menu

Bihar: 14 injured in bomb explosion in Khagaria

More than a dozen persons were injured in a crude bomb explosion that occurred in the Khagaria city of Bihar on Thursday, informed Amitesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police.

ANI | Khagaria (Bihar) | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:34 IST
Bihar: 14 injured in bomb explosion in Khagaria
Amitesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Khagaria, Bihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than a dozen persons were injured in a crude bomb explosion that occurred in the Khagaria city of Bihar on Thursday, informed Amitesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police. The police official said that a total of three bomb blasts occurred according to the initial probe out of which two were of low intensity.

Briefing media persons about the incident, Kumar said, "A total of 14 people were injured in a bomb blast in Khagaria. As per the primary probe, a total of 3 blasts took place out of which 2 were of low intensity." "An eyewitness claimed, the major blast occurred after a cluster of 20-23 small bombs fell on the ground," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022