Rajasthan: 4-year-old boy falls in borewell in Sikar

A four-year-old child fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police informed.

ANI | Sikar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-02-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 03:54 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A four-year-old child fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police informed. Police said that the rescue operation is underway to save the child's life.

Speaking to ANI, Dhara Singh Meena, Additional Collector, Sikar said, "A boy slipped and fell into an uncovered borewell more than 55 feet deep at a village in Sikar district on Thursday and efforts are on to rescue the child." More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

