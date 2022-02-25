Left Menu

Cargill-chartered ship on Black Sea 'hit by a projectile' amid Ukraine invasion

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 04:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 04:52 IST
Global farm commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Thursday that an ocean vessel it chartered was "hit by a projectile" on the Black Sea, but that the ship remained seaworthy and all crew were safe and accounted for.

The incident occurred offshore from Ukraine on Thursday after Russia launched an invasion of the major grain-producing country where Cargill operates an export terminal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

