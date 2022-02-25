Karnataka Minister asks corporates to support poor people of urban areas

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, on Thursday, asked the business houses to work for the welfare of the poor people of urban areas and said that the social fabric will not be strong if their voices are not heard. He stated that poor people in cities such as Bengaluru are deprived of the benefits that they deserve.

Addressing the gathering at the 'CSR and Sustainable Development Conclave' and 'Award Presentation' event organised by ASSOCHAM, South India Division, he said, "Poor people in cities such as Bengaluru are deprived of benefits which they deserve. There will be a threat to social well-being if their voices are not being heard." The Minister further emphasised that the corporate sector should be in contact with society and opined that the culture of entrepreneurship cannot evolve if it stays away from people.

"The government alone cannot bridge the gap that exists in society. It is the hardship of the poor that is contributing to economic growth. Keeping this in mind, we need to ensure that benefits of economic growth reach them," Narayana added. Prashanth Prakash, venture capitalist, and Chairman, State Vision Group for Startup was presented with the 'Social Transformative Entrepreneur' award. (ANI)

