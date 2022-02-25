Ukraine needs more munitions to defend against Russian missiles, its envoy to Japan says

Ukraine needs more anti-aircraft munitions to defend against Russian missiles, its ambassador to Japan said on Friday.

Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky told reporters that Ukraine was well defended against tank attacks but needed Stinger missiles and other anti-aircraft supplies to defend against cruise missiles raining down on the country. Korsunsky called on nations to impose the severest sanctions possible on Russia to pressure it to halt its assault on Ukraine.

He warned that Europe is at risk of "nuclear contamination" if the Chernobyl plant, now in Russian control, is damaged or not properly maintained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)