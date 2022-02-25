ITBP's K-9 warrior Julie gave birth to 8 pups

Left Menu

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)'s 'K9' warrior mother Julie gave birth to eight pups at National Augmentation for K9s (NAK) project at ITBP's National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) at Bhanu in Panchkula, Haryana.

A senior official of the ITBP said, "Warrior mom Julie gave birth to eight fighter pups. Julie belongs to the Malinois breed which is the same as used by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces." (ANI)

