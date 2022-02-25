Left Menu

MP: Four-year-old declared dead after being rescued from borewell following 16-hr operation in Umaria

A four-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district died on Friday after the 16-hour rescue operation.

Updated: 25-02-2022 09:38 IST
A visual from the rescue operation in Umaria (Pic Credit: Umaria District Collector Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
A four-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district died on Friday after the 16-hour rescue operation. The four-year-old boy Gaurav Dubey, fell into a borewell in Badchhad of Umaria district on Thursday. After the rescue mission which lasted till 4 am in the morning on Friday, Gaurav was brought out of the borewell and taken to the Barhi Community Health Centre in Katni district where Dr Rajamani Patel declared him dead.

The doctor stated the cause of death was drowning. Collector of Umaria, Sanjeev Srivastava tweeted, "The boy Gaurav was taken out of the borewell after the rescue operation which lasted till 4 am on Friday morning in village Badchhad, but unfortunately the child has died. The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. The district administration and the entire rescue team have paid tributes to the child." (ANI)

