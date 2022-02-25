Left Menu

Maha: Over 970 kg seized drugs destroyed by Thane police

Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have destroyed over 970 kilograms of narcotic drugs, seized during separate operations, at a facility in Navi Mumbais Taloja, officials said on Friday. The banned substances, which weighed 974.824 kilograms, included 938.161 kilograms of ganja, an official release said.The contraband was seized in 91 separate cases, it said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The contraband was seized in 91 separate cases, it said. The destruction was carried out as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and under the supervision of a committee set up for the purpose, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

