J-K: Five-day skill training programme in Sericulture farming organised in Udhampur to encourage farmers to adopt new technology

Regional Sericulture Research Centre, Central Silk Board of Jammu organised a five-day Farmer Skill Training Programme under Capacity Building and Training at Sericulture Farm, Ghordi, Udhampur. The main aim of the programme is to make sericulture farmers aware of the latest techniques introduced recently in the sector, the use of which will help boost their income.

Over 25 sericulture farmers especially women from different panchayats of Ghordi block will receive training under the programme. Trainees appreciated this programme and said that this will help them become independent.

"My parents did sericulture and I learnt some of it from them as I observed them. This is my first day of training and it will help me stand on my feet and not stay dependent on anyone," Sawarna, a trainee told ANI. Another trainee Meena thanked the Modi government saying that because of them she finally got an opportunity to be a part of sericulture training and learn something new.

"Such programmes did not take place earlier, they are only happening now. We will take knowledge from this programme," added another trainee named Rubey. Dr Chatra Pal, a scientist with the Central Silk Board said that the intention of the programme is to introduce new technologies to farmers which will boost their income.

"The aim of the training programme is to make farmers aware of the latest techniques in order to boost their income. We are getting help from the State Sericulture Department. We encourage farmers to adopt new technologies. This programme will last for five days," said Pal to ANI. Pal also said that the trainees will get food along with Rs 150 as a daily stipend.

Arti Sharma, the Chairman of Block Development Council, Ghordi said that during the programme, government schemes on sericulture and plenty of practical and theoretical knowledge about the field will be shared with the beneficiaries. "Our Prime Minister has a dream of 'Aatamnirbhar Bharat, which can only be attained if we are able to stand on our own two feet. The programme will do the beneficiaries a lot of benefits," she added.

Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Senior Technical Assistant, and Vinod Sharma, Circle Incharge, Ghordi were also present on behalf of the Sericulture Department for providing training on behalf of the Central Silk Board. (ANI)

