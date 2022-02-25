Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
An encounter broke out at the Amshipora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.
ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out at the Amshipora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.
"Encounter has started at Amshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir Zone Police.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement