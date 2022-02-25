J-K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Amshipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Friday morning, said the police. According to the police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition had been recovered.

"Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir zone police. Earlier today, an encounter broke out at the Amshipora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)