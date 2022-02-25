Left Menu

Main principle of security is having one's own customised, unique system: PM Modi

Lauding the country's Defense sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that if 10 countries have the same type of defence equipment then the defence force of those countries would have no uniqueness, adding that the uniqueness and the surprise element is only possible when equipments are developed in one's own country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 12:04 IST
Main principle of security is having one's own customised, unique system: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lauding the country's Defense sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that if 10 countries have the same type of defence equipment then the defence force of those countries would have no uniqueness, adding that the uniqueness and the surprise element is only possible when equipments are developed in one's own country. The Prime Minister noted that the main principle of security is that one should have its own customised and unique system.

"Main principle of security is that you should have your own customised and unique system. If 10 countries will have the same type of defence equipment, your defence forces would have no uniqueness. Uniqueness and surprise element possible only when equipment develops in your own country," said the Prime Minister while addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action'. The Prime Minister added that the Union Budget is a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem from research, design and development to manufacturing.

"This Budget is a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem from research, design and development to manufacturing. Around 70 per cent of Defence allocation has been kept just for domestic industry. So far, Defence Ministry issued indigenisation list of over 200 defence platforms and equipment," he said. The Prime Minister mentioned that the procurement process related to defence equipment worth more than Rs 4.5 lakh crores is in different stages.

"After the announcement of this list, contracts of around Rs 54,000 crores have been signed for domestic procurement. Besides this, the procurement process related to equipment worth more than Rs 4.5 lakh crores is in different stages. The third list is going to come soon," said PM Modi. Union Budget 2022-23 related to the Ministry of Defence has given further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in Defence, said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement. The Ministry has organised a post-budget webinar titled 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on the announcements made in the budget for the defence sector.

The objective of the webinar is to involve all the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the Government in the defence sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022