Railways' solar power plant in MP shortlisted for international award

The Indian Railways' solar power plant set up near Bina station in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh has been shortlisted for an international award, an official said on Friday. The area where the plant operates falls under the West Central Railway (WCR).

''The solar power plant having an installed capacity of 1.7 megawatt has been operating since the last one-and-a-half years, supplying electricity directly to the traction system used to run trains,'' WCR's chief public relations officer, Rahul Jaipuriyar, told PTI.

This solar power plant is the first of its kind initiative of the Indian Railways to promote the use of green energy, he said.

The International Union of Railways recently shortlisted this green initiative of the Indian Railways for an award in 'Best Use of Zero-Carbon Technology Category', he said, adding that the other two which are in the race to win this award are railways of east Japan and South America.

The International Union of Railways, a worldwide railway organisation based in France, will give international sustainable railway awards in various categories in June 2022, Jaipuriyar said.

The plant is going to generate 1.8 million units of power per year, he said.

The electric traction system of the plant is environment-friendly, pollution-free and energy-efficient, he added.

All railroads in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota divisions of WCR are fully electrified, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)