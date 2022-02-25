UK wants to cut Russia off from SWIFT payments system - defence minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain would like to cut off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.
"We would like to go further, we'd like to do the SWIFT system - that is the financial system that allows the Russians to move money around the world to receive payments for its gas - but you know, like so many things, these are international organizations and if not every country wants them to be thrown out of the SWIFT system, it becomes difficult," Wallace told the BBC."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Prince William visits UAE as Britain seeks to deepen ties
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid COVID surge; Tax wealth to pay for Britain's pension and healthcare spending - think tank and more
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus