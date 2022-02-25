UK wants to cut Russia off from SWIFT payments system - defence minister

Britain would like to cut off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"We would like to go further, we'd like to do the SWIFT system - that is the financial system that allows the Russians to move money around the world to receive payments for its gas - but you know, like so many things, these are international organizations and if not every country wants them to be thrown out of the SWIFT system, it becomes difficult," Wallace told the BBC."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)