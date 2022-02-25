Iraq halts West Qurna 2 oil field for maintenance - oil official

Iraq has temporarily shut down its West Qurna 2 oil field for maintenance, a state oil official with knowledge of the field's operations said on Friday. The official said the maintenance included work on new wells and linking of new pipelines. He did not immediately say how long the shutdown would last.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to give statements to the media.

