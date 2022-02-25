Jalandhar district administration issues helpline number for people stuck in Ukraine

The district administration of Jalandhar, Punjab has issued a helpline number 0181-2224417 to gather information about people belonging to the district who are stuck in Ukraine for better coordination for the evacuation efforts with the concerned authorities in the state government. Giving the details, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that "this information would be kept ready to share it with the concerned authorities as and when sought".

He said that the district administration was compiling this information before any official communication as a proactive measure to share it with the Ministry of External Affairs through the state government. The DC said that people, whose family members are stuck in Ukraine, can share the information at this helpline. He further added that "people can visit the DC office, at room number 22 during office hours where they can also provide information of their family members or relatives stuck in Ukraine. The visitors need to furnish maximum information including name of stranded person, father's name, passport number, name of University/College, their location in Ukraine so that all the requisite information could be shared with authorities concerned swiftly."

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. Air India is operating three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.

The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centres, and authorized travel agents. India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)