829 students from Ukraine reached out to Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs requesting evacuation: Sreeramakrishnan

Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, P Sreeramakrishnan, CEO of Department of Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs (NORKA), said that around 829 students from the state out of 2300, studying at 21 universities in Ukraine, have reached out to the department. NORKA is a department of the Government of Kerala formed to redress the grievances of Non-Resident Keralites.

Sreeramakrishnan, a former Kerala Assembly Speaker, said, "In the last two days, 829 Kerala students have reached out to NORKA, requesting evacuation from the country. There are over 2300 students from Kerala, who are studying in Ukraine." He further said that out of the 2300 students, only 150 are registered with NORKA.

He also pointed out that the NORKA has set up 24*7 helpline number to facilitate students who are stranded in Ukraine. (ANI)

