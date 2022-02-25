Left Menu

25 pc of Defence R&D budget earmarked for industry, startups, academia: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that 25 per cent of Defence's Research and Development budget has been reserved for industry, startups and academia.

Updated: 25-02-2022 15:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that 25 per cent of Defence's Research and Development budget has been reserved for industry, startups and academia. In the annual budget of 2022-23, it has been announced that Defence R&D will be opened up for industry, startups and academia, added Singh.

"In the annual budget of 2022-23, it has been announced that Defence R&D will be opened up for industry, startups and academia. 25 percent of the Defence R&D budget has also been earmarked for this purpose," tweeted Singh. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action', said that the Union Budget is a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem from research, design and development to manufacturing.

"This Budget is a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem from research, design and development to manufacturing. Around 70 per cent of Defence allocation has been kept just for domestic industry. So far, Defence Ministry issued indigenisation list of over 200 defence platforms and equipment," he said. The Prime Minister mentioned that the procurement process related to defence equipment worth more than Rs 4.5 lakh crores is in different stages.

"After the announcement of this list, contracts of around Rs 54,000 crores have been signed for domestic procurement. Besides this, the procurement process related to equipment worth more than Rs 4.5 lakh crores is in different stages. The third list is going to come soon," said PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

