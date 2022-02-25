Left Menu

President Kovind offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:12 IST
President Kovind offering prayers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind on Friday offered prayers to Goddess Maa Kamakhya Devi at a temple atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati. President Kovind performed puja at the temple and sought blessings from Goddess Kamakhya.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also accompanied the President who spent around 45 minutes at the temple. President Kovind will inaugurate the year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday at around 5:30 pm.

Earlier, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the President of India at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati. During his three-day-long visit to the state, President Kovind will visit Tezpur tomorrow where he will attend the convocation of Central University, Tezpur.

He will also visit the Kaziranga National Park where he will take a tour of the park by jeep safari and elephant safari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

