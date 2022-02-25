Greece sees no disruption in gas flows - energy minister
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:15 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Gas flows to Greece continue smoothly and there is no disruption a day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Friday.
Like many other European countries, Greece relies heavily on Russia. It imports 40% of its gas and 26% of its oil from the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more
German shares boosted by Siemens; Atos drags down European tech stocks
Britain's Johnson plans to warn Putin as he bids to be leader of European solidarity
UK's Johnson calls for tough European stance over Ukraine
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more