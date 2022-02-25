Mayor of East Ukrainian city of Kharkiv urges residents to seek shelter
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:59 IST
The mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv urged residents to head to subway stations, bomb shelters and basements.
Loud blasts were heard in the city earlier, a witness told Reuters, as missile strikes and air raid alerts were reported in a number of cities in Ukraine.
