Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:41 IST
Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Two terrorists associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Friday.

The encounter took place in the Amshipora area of Shopian on Friday morning. According to the police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition had been recovered. Notably, a civilian was killed in the indiscriminating firing by the terrorists.

"Two terrorists belonging to terror outfit LeT were neutralised in Shopian encounter. One civilian was also killed in the indiscriminate firing by the terrorists. Incriminating materials including one AK 56 rifle, one pistol and ammunition recovered," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

