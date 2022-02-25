Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two terrorists associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Friday.

The encounter took place in the Amshipora area of Shopian on Friday morning. According to the police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition had been recovered. Notably, a civilian was killed in the indiscriminating firing by the terrorists.

"Two terrorists belonging to terror outfit LeT were neutralised in Shopian encounter. One civilian was also killed in the indiscriminate firing by the terrorists. Incriminating materials including one AK 56 rifle, one pistol and ammunition recovered," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone. (ANI)

