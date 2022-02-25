Left Menu

UK says NATO forces must not play active role in Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:47 IST
UK says NATO forces must not play active role in Ukraine
James Heappey Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British and NATO troops must not play an active role in the Ukraine conflict after Russia's invasion, armed forces minister James Heappey said on Friday, saying the risks of miscalculation in such a scenario could become existential.

"We must all in this house be clear that British and NATO troops should not (and) must not play an active role in Ukraine," Heappey told parliament.

"We must all be clear what the risk of miscalculation would be, and how existential that could very quickly become if people miscalculate and things escalate unnecessarily."

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022