42-year-old man dies by suicide in Mumbai
A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a residential building in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, informed police on Friday.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a residential building in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, informed police on Friday. According to the Mumbai Police, the deceased is identified as Shlok Shashikpur, a senior vice president in a bank.
Police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
