42-year-old man dies by suicide in Mumbai

A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a residential building in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, informed police on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a residential building in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, informed police on Friday. According to the Mumbai Police, the deceased is identified as Shlok Shashikpur, a senior vice president in a bank.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

