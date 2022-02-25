42-year-old man dies by suicide in Mumbai

A 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a residential building in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, informed police on Friday. According to the Mumbai Police, the deceased is identified as Shlok Shashikpur, a senior vice president in a bank.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

