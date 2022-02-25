Left Menu

Schools, restaurants allowed to open as Jharkhand eases COVID-19 restrictions

As the number of COVID-19 cases witnesses a declining trend in the state, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday announced the withdrawal of restrictions on the offline classes in schools of seven districts and said that the schools will open for physical classes from standard 1 onwards from March 7.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:03 IST
Schools, restaurants allowed to open as Jharkhand eases COVID-19 restrictions
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the number of COVID-19 cases witnesses a declining trend in the state, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday announced the withdrawal of restrictions on the offline classes in schools of seven districts and said that the schools will open for physical classes from standard 1 onwards from March 7. Speaking to the reporters here, Gupta said, "In a meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and senior officials, it was decided to remove restrictions on offline classes in schools of 7 districts. Schools will be opened from class 1 onwards from March 7 but offline exams are not allowed till March."

Talking about the decisions taken in the meeting, the Minister also informed that the parks and tourist spots are now allowed to open, however, fairs continue to remain prohibited. "Parks, tourist spots and swimming pools are allowed to open. 8 pm restrictions on markets are also removed. Restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity. Gatherings and fairs continue to be prohibited," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022